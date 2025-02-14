NH utilities prep for possible outages as major snow storm arrives

Utility companies are preparing for possible power outages ahead of a weekend snow storm and strong winds Monday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for New Hampshire starting Saturday at 7 p.m.. The National Weather Service advisory extends through Sunday at 1 p.m.

The forecast calls for snow and a wintry mix moving in Saturday evening. Many areas of New Hampshire could see 8-12 inches of snow, according to the latest reports Friday. The Seacoast area could see 6-8 inches.

A spokesperson for Unitil says they don't plan on opening their emergency operations center, but have crews on standby and are watching for possible wind gusts Monday.

Utility and emergency officials are reminding people to stay updated on possible outages, prepare for the weather that's coming, and be cautious when outdoors this weekend.