10 things to do in NH this weekend: Valentine's Day Jazz, Squam Lakes Winterfest

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published February 12, 2025 at 3:34 PM EST
Ryan Hambrook, left, and Neil Cederberg during an ice harvest on Squam Lake in 2024.
Mara Hoplamazian
/
NHPR
Ryan Hambrook, left, and Neil Cederberg during an ice harvest on Squam Lake in 2024.

Celebrate Valentine's Day with live music from Symphony NH, the Free Range Revue and the Portsmouth Music and Arts Center.

Illuminated Ensembles: Heartstrings is on Friday, Feb. 14 at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord
Capitol Center for the Arts
/
Courtesy

Lakes Region

  • Winterfest 2025 on Saturday, Feb. 15 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness (free). More info.
  • Alton Winter Carnival on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (free). More info.

Monadnock Region

  • Winter Tracking Adventure for Families on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at Ashuelot River Park in Keene, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education (free). More info.
  • MusicMexico: Keene State College Concert Band & Dartmouth College Wind Ensemble on Saturday, Feb. 15 frpm 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Redfern Arts Center in Keene ($15, free for Keene State students, faculty & staff). More info.

North Country

  • 18+ Open Mic on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton (free). More info.

Seacoast

  • 18th Annual PMAC Jazz Night: Dream a Little Dream on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth ($35). More info.

Southern Tier

  • The Beyoncé Experience on Thursday, Feb. 13 and Friday, Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. (additional dates in late Feb. and March) at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord ($8 member tickets, $15 general admission). More info.

Upper Valley

  • Banff Center Mountain Film Festival on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House ($28). More info.
  • Dartmouth Department of Theater presents The School of Lies from Friday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 22 at Theater on Currier on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover ($15+). More info.
Tags
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and Culture
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox
