10 things to do in NH this weekend: Valentine's Day Jazz, Squam Lakes Winterfest

Lakes Region

Winterfest 2025 on Saturday, Feb. 15 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness (free). More info .

Alton Winter Carnival on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (free). More info .

Monadnock Region

Winter Tracking Adventure for Families on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at Ashuelot River Park in Keene, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education (free). More info .

More from the Harris Center: For the Birds: An Evening of Short Films

on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at Ashuelot River Park in Keene, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education (free). .

MusicMexico: Keene State College Concert Band & Dartmouth College Wind Ensemble on Saturday, Feb. 15 frpm 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Redfern Arts Center in Keene ($15, free for Keene State students, faculty & staff). More info .

North Country

18+ Open Mic on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton (free). More info .



Seacoast

18th Annual PMAC Jazz Night: Dream a Little Dream on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth ($35). More info .



Southern Tier

The Beyoncé Experience on Thursday, Feb. 13 and Friday, Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. (additional dates in late Feb. and March) at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord ($8 member tickets, $15 general admission). More info .

Symphony NH Illuminated Ensembles - HeartStrings on Friday, Feb. 14 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord ($37). More info .

More at the Capitol Center for the Arts: NightOUT featuring the Free Range Revue: Anti-Valentine’s Day Cabaret



on Friday, Feb. 14 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord ($37). .

Upper Valley

Banff Center Mountain Film Festival on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House ($28). More info .