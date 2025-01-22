© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
‘Leave space’ in your driveway and donate your unwanted vehicle today!

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Concord Winter Fest, 'Alien' and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published January 22, 2025 at 3:33 PM EST
A view of a sidewalk in downtown Concord, with a clock tower in the back
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
Downtown Concord on a snowy and slushy morning in 2023.

The Portsmouth Brass Quintet will perform "Familiar Classics for Brass," including favorites from "Harry Potter" and "Star Wars," on Saturday afternoon.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Participants sit at a table during a Hood Museum studio session.
Hood Museum of Art
/
Courtesy
The Hood Museum is hosting a Studio Session called "Beyond the Bouquet" on Thursday evening.

  • Hop Film Event: “Zurawski v Texas” on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Black Family Visual Arts Center at Dartmouth College in Hanover. More info.
  • Friday Night Classic Film: “Alien” on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
  • Upper Valley Baroque presents Bach’s “Brandenburg Concertos” on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House. More info.
  • Concord NH Winter Fest on Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25 in downtown Concord. More info.
  • Kids Count: Juggernaut Pond Mammal Survey on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Juggernaut Pond in Hancock, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education. More info.
  • Winter Woods Walks on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info.
  • Family Program: Kids Do Family History! on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Hampshire Historical Society in Concord. More info.
  • “Familiar Classics for Brass” with Portsmouth Brass Quintet on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Sunday Night Jazz Supper: Sound Suggestions on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
Tags
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and Culture
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.