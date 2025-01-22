10 things to do in NH this weekend: Concord Winter Fest, 'Alien' and more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Hood Museum of Art / Courtesy The Hood Museum is hosting a Studio Session called "Beyond the Bouquet" on Thursday evening.

Hop Film Event: “Zurawski v Texas” on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Black Family Visual Arts Center at Dartmouth College in Hanover. More info .

Art & Bloom from Thursday, Jan. 23 through Saturday, Jan. 25 at Kimball Jenkins in Concord. More info .

Friday Night Classic Film: “Alien” on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info .

Upper Valley Baroque presents Bach’s “Brandenburg Concertos” on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House. More info .

Concord NH Winter Fest on Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25 in downtown Concord. More info .

Kids Count: Juggernaut Pond Mammal Survey on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Juggernaut Pond in Hancock, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education. More info .

Winter Woods Walks on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info .

Family Program: Kids Do Family History! on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Hampshire Historical Society in Concord. More info .

“Familiar Classics for Brass” with Portsmouth Brass Quintet on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth. More info .