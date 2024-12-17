NH's Electoral College votes cast for Harris in State House ceremony

Democrats packed the Executive Council chambers in the New Hampshire State House Tuesday to watch the state’s four Electoral College votes get cast for Kamala Harris. While she lost the White House, Harris won New Hampshire by about 3 points last month over President-elect Donald Trump.

Before making her vote official, lead presidential elector Jackie Weatherspoon of Exeter said, even though Harris fell short in her bid for the Oval Office, her campaign still achieved plenty.

“She pulled off joy; she pulled us together as a country,” Weatherspoon said. “She pulled in hope.”

The three other presidential electors were Latha Mangipudi of Nashua, Gerri Cannon of Somersworth, and Eva Castillo of Manchester.

The Electoral College votes will be formally counted in Washington by the newly sworn-in Congress on January 6.

In addition to Harris’ local win over Trump last month, New Hampshire Democrats won the state's two congressional races, with incumbent Chris Pappas winning a fourth consecutive term in the 1st District, and first-time candidate Maggie Goodlander winning the state’s 2nd District. Republicans held the governor's office and increased their majorities in the state Senate and New Hampshire House.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley has launched a committee to evaluate what worked — and didn't work — for the party this year.

"Clearly there is a sea change in how one communicates with voters, and it’s important — and all across the country we are looking at this — it’s really important that we stay one step ahead,” Buckley said Tuesday.

Buckley has led the state Democratic Party since 2007. He said he hasn't decided if he'll seek another term next year.

