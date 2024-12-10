Winter weather advisory: Freezing drizzle, slick roads possible across NH

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for most of New Hampshire on Tuesday with freezing drizzle expected to greet morning commuters across the Granite State.

Authorities warn of possible slick roads. In many areas, the freezing drizzle is expected to turn to rain and then to freezing rain as night falls.

And there are additional foul weather advisories, including a flood watch Wednesday evening (see map above) due to widespread soaking rain and snowpack melt.

The weather service reports 2-4 inches of rain could fall, and swell rivers.

There is also a high wind advisory for the Seacoast area and southeastern New Hampshire for Wednesday afternoon until early Thursday morning.

The forecasters said wind gusts could be in the 25-35 mph range, with peak gusts of up to 50 mph.

Resources: