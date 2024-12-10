© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support trusted, local journalism today!

Winter weather advisory: Freezing drizzle, slick roads possible across NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published December 10, 2024 at 8:04 AM EST
A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of New Hampshire for Dec. 10, 2024. Forecasters warn of slick roads and sidewalks Tuesday morning.
National Weather Service
A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of New Hampshire for Dec. 10, 2024. Forecasters warn of slick roads and sidewalks Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for most of New Hampshire on Tuesday with freezing drizzle expected to greet morning commuters across the Granite State.

Authorities warn of possible slick roads. In many areas, the freezing drizzle is expected to turn to rain and then to freezing rain as night falls.

And there are additional foul weather advisories, including a flood watch Wednesday evening (see map above) due to widespread soaking rain and snowpack melt.

The weather service reports 2-4 inches of rain could fall, and swell rivers.

There is also a high wind advisory for the Seacoast area and southeastern New Hampshire for Wednesday afternoon until early Thursday morning.

The forecasters said wind gusts could be in the 25-35 mph range, with peak gusts of up to 50 mph.

Resources:

Top stories of the day, 3X a week - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News Weather
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.