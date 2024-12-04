What’s next for abortion laws in New Hampshire in 2025?

In Kelly Ayotte’s campaign for governor, the now-governor-elect was clear in ads and speeches: She would not be making changes to the state’s abortion law.

That law, passed in 2021, bans abortions after six months of pregnancy except in cases of fatal fetal anomalies or to protect the life of the mother.

House and Senate Republican leaders also stressed in the lead-up to Election Day that their party would not pursue further abortion restrictions.

But just over a week after the deadline for House bill requests for the 2025 session, some Republicans have demonstrated an interest in taking New Hampshire’s abortion restrictions further. Others have explored different laws that relate to the topic.

Those bills — if they passed the Legislature — could present a political challenge for Ayotte.

On the other side, Democrats are continuing to advocate for legislation that would enshrine abortion rights in New Hampshire statute.

Here’s a guide to some of the legislation coming up next year.

Making transportation of minors without parental consent illegal

In April, a private school teacher was fired after transporting a student to an abortion clinic without parents being aware, according to a subsequent lawsuit.

The student in that case was over 18, meaning they did not need to have parental permission to obtain the abortion. After initially having her state teacher’s license suspended, the teacher, referred to as “Jane Doe,” filed a lawsuit about the suspension and has since had her credentials restored.

But though the student in question in that case was over 18, Rep. Glenn Cordelli says there should be a law stopping adults from making similar arrangements for minors.

Cordelli, a Tuftonboro Republican, has filed a bill that would create criminal and civil penalties for the “recruitment, harboring, or transporting” of a pregnant minor to obtain an abortion without parental permission — unless that child had been emancipated.

“I view it as more of a parental rights issue, not an abortion issue,” Cordelli said in an interview. “A parent has the right to know what’s going on. I’ve even heard it being termed ‘kidnapping.’ ”

Cordelli said he is unaware of cases in New Hampshire where minors have been taken to get abortions without parental consent but said his bill is intended to be precautionary.

Information on abortion and alternatives in sex ed

Rep. John Sellers, a Bristol Republican, has submitted a bill “requiring the discussion of abortion procedures and viewing of certain videos during health education in public schools.”

The idea, Sellers said in an interview, is to provide students with a full understanding of abortion.

“This video would actually help them understand what goes in and what’s involved in an abortion,” Sellers said.

Sellers has proposed a separate bill “requiring school districts to educate students regarding adoption during health education for grades 9 through 12.”

That bill is meant to teach students about potential alternatives to abortion, Sellers said. Due to intensive attention on abortion laws and rights in recent years, Sellers argues kids are already exposed to the idea of abortion.

“I’m trying to protect the kids and trying to get them more educated on not only the value of life, but also, you know, if you’re going to do an abortion, this is what it is. And you know what? You don’t have to do an abortion if you have an unplanned pregnancy. You can have an adoption.”

Sellers said he hasn’t heard from constituents upset about what their schools are teaching about abortion. But he said the bill is a general response to the increasing prevalence of abortion.

A further abortion ban?

Despite wishes by leadership, some Republican lawmakers pushed for abortion restrictions in the last session. But their plans this time around are difficult to confirm.

Rep. Katy Peternel, a Wolfeboro Republican and the assistant majority whip in the House, has submitted a bill with the description “relative to restrictions on elective abortion.”

What that bill does is unclear.

In a text exchange, Peternel said that her bill “will allow late-term abortion when the pregnancy poses any risk to the mother’s health or there is a fatal fetal abnormality.” But she did not answer questions about whether the bill would change the current 24-week restrictions.

“I don’t have any further comments at this time,” she said in response to repeated follow-up questions.

The full text of Peternel’s bill will be made public by the Office of Legislative Services — the nonpartisan office that drafts bills requested by lawmakers — around the end of December. Representatives of the office declined to provide Peternel’s legislative service request describing the bill, saying it is confidential.

For his part, Sellers said he would support a 15-week ban — or a six-week ban. He said many of his constituents agree.

“They think the 24-week bill is way too long,” he said of his constituents. “I mean, that’s six months. If someone hasn’t made a decision in six months, that’s pretty sad. But you get both sides. No one wants to give (the right to abortion) up, but I don’t think anybody really wants to go that far out.”

But more restrictions may have difficulty gaining support. In February, the House voted down by voice vote House Bill 1541, which would have required any abortion after 15 weeks to be carried out in a hospital — not an abortion provider — and in the presence of two physicians.

Watching for change

For the Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund — an advocacy group that operates separately from Planned Parenthood’s medical operations — the next session is about playing defense.

Kayla Montgomery, the organization’s vice president of public affairs, says she’ll be watching whether any abortion restrictions clear the House and Senate and make it to the governor’s desk.

“I think it’s just really important that we remember that Gov.-elect Ayotte spent a lot of time and energy and dollars explaining to people that she would not pass any abortion restrictions or any abortion bans, and it’s really important that voters hold her accountable to that,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery said she is monitoring for “TRAP laws,” an acronym used by abortion rights supporters that stands for “targeted regulation of abortion providers.” That could include any laws that require abortion providers to change staffing or building layouts such as hallway widths. There are no House legislative service requests that indicate such laws. The deadline for House submissions of legislative service requests was Nov. 22, but senators have not set their deadlines and may continue to propose legislation this month.

Beyond Concord, Planned Parenthood is bracing for potential funding cuts under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump. In 2018, during Trump’s previous term as president, his administration passed regulations requiring reproductive health centers to draw a “bright line” to financially separate abortion care from other health care in order to continue qualifying for Title X funds. Many organizations that provide abortions — including Planned Parenthood — pulled out of receiving federal funding.

Those rules, referred to by opponents as the “domestic gag order,” were overturned by President Joe Biden, but Montgomery expects Trump to restore the order when he takes office in January.

New Hampshire’s Republican-led Executive Council has also blocked state family planning and reproductive health funding from going to Planned Parenthood, as well as two other organizations that provide abortions in the state: the Equality Health Center of Concord and the Joan G. Lovering Health Center of Greenland. Without the Title X or state funding, those organizations will need to rely on outside donations to continue providing health care services, which include cancer screenings, pregnancy testing, and contraceptives.

