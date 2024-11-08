© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find all of our election coverage here!

NH News Recap: The election results are in. So what's next for New Hampshire?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published November 8, 2024 at 8:09 AM EST
Republican candidate Kelly Ayotte takes the stage to address supporters as the next governor of New Hampshire at the Artisan at Tuscan Village in Salem, Nov. 5, 2024.
Jesse Costa
/
WBUR
Republican candidate Kelly Ayotte takes the stage to address supporters as the next governor of New Hampshire at the Artisan at Tuscan Village in Salem, Nov. 5, 2024.

Voters turned out in record numbers this week to cast their ballots. New Hampshire Democrats won the federal races, while Republicans claimed victory at the State House. We dive into the election results on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe
  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Ayotte wins race for governor with promise to keep NH on the ‘Sununu path’

The race pitted two experienced campaigners against each other in a contest that attracted lots of national attention — and national money.

NH Republicans claim big State House wins and strengthen majorities in House and Senate

While New Hampshire Democrats won the federal races, Republicans claimed victory nearly everywhere else on the ballot: in the state House of Representatives, the state Senate and the Executive Council.

Pappas, Goodlander both win, as NH Democrats maintain hold on Congressional seats

Democrats appeared to sweep New Hampshire’s congressional district races on Tuesday.

At a post-election peace vigil in Nashua, some express concern and a need for honesty

The event was planned before the election results were called, anticipating a need for people to reflect on a long election season.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Sanborn goes around AG, asks court for help selling casino

Climate change could affect fall colors. 35 years of data from NH might provide insights on how.

Some NH communities are turning to ‘housing navigators’ for help with the housing crisis
Tags
NH News N.H. News RecapElections 2024
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.