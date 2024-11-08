NH News Recap: The election results are in. So what's next for New Hampshire?

Voters turned out in record numbers this week to cast their ballots. New Hampshire Democrats won the federal races, while Republicans claimed victory at the State House. We dive into the election results on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Ayotte wins race for governor with promise to keep NH on the ‘Sununu path’

The race pitted two experienced campaigners against each other in a contest that attracted lots of national attention — and national money.

NH Republicans claim big State House wins and strengthen majorities in House and Senate

While New Hampshire Democrats won the federal races, Republicans claimed victory nearly everywhere else on the ballot: in the state House of Representatives, the state Senate and the Executive Council.

Pappas, Goodlander both win, as NH Democrats maintain hold on Congressional seats

Democrats appeared to sweep New Hampshire’s congressional district races on Tuesday.

At a post-election peace vigil in Nashua, some express concern and a need for honesty

The event was planned before the election results were called, anticipating a need for people to reflect on a long election season.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Sanborn goes around AG, asks court for help selling casino

Climate change could affect fall colors. 35 years of data from NH might provide insights on how.