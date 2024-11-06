© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Find all of our election coverage here!

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Dartmouth Film Society 75th, Diwali Festival

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published November 6, 2024 at 11:46 AM EST
Children sit on the floor during storytime in the galleries at the Hood Museum of Art
Hood Museum of Art
/
Courtesy
The Hood Museum of Art is hosting Storytime in the Galleries and a Maker Drop-In on Saturday.

The Dartmouth Film Society 75th Alumni Fest will include screenings of new documentaries, features and short films made by Dartmouth alumni.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Symphony NH presents Beethoven’s 3rd - Exploring Eroica on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Nashua Center for the Arts
Symphony NH
/
Courtesy

  • Aysanabee on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
  • Dartmouth Film Society 75th Alumni Fest from Thursday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Cirque Kalabante on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • BIPOC Group Hike at Mt Major with Leader Mardi Fuller on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mt. Major in Alton Bay. More info.
  • Storytime in the Galleries + Maker Drop in on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Safe Haven Ballet Presents The Nutcracker on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 4:30 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Symphony NH presents Beethoven’s 3rd - Exploring Eroica on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Nashua Center for the Arts. More info.
  • Clubmoss Workshop at Distant Hill Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at Distant Hill Gardens in Walpole. More info.
  • IANH Diwali Festival 2024 on Sunday, Nov. 10 from noon to 10 p.m. at Nashua High School South. More info.
