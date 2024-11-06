10 things to do in NH this weekend: Dartmouth Film Society 75th, Diwali Festival
The Dartmouth Film Society 75th Alumni Fest will include screenings of new documentaries, features and short films made by Dartmouth alumni.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Sy Montgomery returns! “What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World's Most Familiar Bird” on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
- Aysanabee on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
- Dartmouth Film Society 75th Alumni Fest from Thursday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- See also: Reel Outdoors: “Beyond the Fantasy” at The Colonial Theatre Bethlehem
- Cirque Kalabante on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- BIPOC Group Hike at Mt Major with Leader Mardi Fuller on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mt. Major in Alton Bay. More info.
- Storytime in the Galleries + Maker Drop in on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- Safe Haven Ballet Presents The Nutcracker on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 4:30 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- See also: UNH Ballet Showcase
- Symphony NH presents Beethoven’s 3rd - Exploring Eroica on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Nashua Center for the Arts. More info.
- Clubmoss Workshop at Distant Hill Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at Distant Hill Gardens in Walpole. More info.
- IANH Diwali Festival 2024 on Sunday, Nov. 10 from noon to 10 p.m. at Nashua High School South. More info.