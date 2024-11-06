10 things to do in NH this weekend: Dartmouth Film Society 75th, Diwali Festival

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Sy Montgomery returns! “What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World's Most Familiar Bird” on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info .

Listen to Montgomery’s interview with NHPR’s Julia Furukawa

Aysanabee on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info .

Dartmouth Film Society 75th Alumni Fest from Thursday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info .

See also: Reel Outdoors: “Beyond the Fantasy” at The Colonial Theatre Bethlehem

Cirque Kalabante on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info .

BIPOC Group Hike at Mt Major with Leader Mardi Fuller on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mt. Major in Alton Bay. More info .

Storytime in the Galleries + Maker Drop in on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info .

Safe Haven Ballet Presents The Nutcracker on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 4:30 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info .

See also: UNH Ballet Showcase

Symphony NH presents Beethoven’s 3rd - Exploring Eroica on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Nashua Center for the Arts. More info .

Clubmoss Workshop at Distant Hill Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at Distant Hill Gardens in Walpole. More info .