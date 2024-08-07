Strawbery Banke becomes the first Smithsonian affiliate in New Hampshire

Strawbery Banke in Portsmouth has been named the first Smithsonian affiliate in New Hampshire.

Linnea Grim, the museum’s CEO, said Strawbery Banke’s goal of bringing world class art to the public aligns with the Smithsonian's. The affiliation also allows the Smithsonian to expand its audience to Portsmouth.

Grim says the museum has also been focusing on addressing sea level rise, and that lines up with work the Smithsonian is doing.

“The museum here is thinking a lot about that since we’re so close to the river and the shore,” Grim said. “When we saw that we’re like ‘Oh that would be a good fit for us.’”

Last year, Strawbery Banke raised a house that was built in the 1750s and is a part of its collection. The organization laid a new foundation in order to protect the house from excessive flooding from heavier rains.

The museum has created educational exhibits on sea-level rise and the threat to its own historic structures.

Grim said the museum was also selected to be affiliated, in part, for the number of community events they provide.

Grim said she's proud of the museum as it tells the history of a neighborhood for over 300 years, which is distinctive from the rest of the country.

As a Virginian transplant, she said she comes with an outside perspective to the Granite State, and art isn't something she believes New Hampshire gets enough credit for. She said that others in the area have shown immense pride to see Strawbery Banke recognized.

“It’s been a community gathering spot for decades, and I've been so heartened to see the community response it’s been blowing up on social [media],” Grim said.

The affiliation might provide the Banke with chances to host traveling exhibits and borrow artifacts from the Smithsonian, bringing more high caliber art to the state.

