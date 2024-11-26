In response to fatal crashes, NH officials plan tougher ticketing of unsafe drivers

New Hampshire authorities are planning to toughen up penalties for speeding, drunk driving and other reckless behavior on the roads in the coming weeks, following a wave of deadly crashes.

Police said there have been 127 fatalities involving automobiles so far this year. That's the same number in all of last year – with still a month left to go in 2024.

Gov. Chris Sununu is urging police to give tickets to anyone they pull over on I-95 during the holiday season.

“People have been dying at really alarming numbers,” Sununu said. “The roads haven’t changed, the conditions haven’t necessarily changed, we've actually had pretty good weather up to today. It’s all about driver behavior.”

Assistant Safety Commissioner Eddie Edwards says drinking and driving is a big concern heading into the holidays.

“This is an all-hands on approach, here in the state. Whether we’re talking about state police, state liquor enforcement, working with restaurant owners, motorists to do their part – we’re asking everyone to be more courteous out there,” Edwards said.

Edwards said that New Hampshire has seen a 40% increase since 2009 in the number of drivers impaired with more than one drug in their system.

State law enforcement officials said they will put out more patrol cars statewide and at all hours to try to stop reckless driving during the holiday season.

