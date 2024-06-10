NH Secretary of State provides update on efforts to improve voter confidence

New Hampshire Secretary of State Dave Scanlan provided a progress report Monday on efforts to bolster public trust in elections, following recommendations from a bipartisan special committee on voter confidence.

The committee suggested several efforts in a December 2022 report including expanding training for election officials, increasing recruitment for poll workers, and making information on how to vote more accessible.

In its report, the committee found voter confidence was high, election results were accurate and voting was widely accessible. But it also found voter confidence was lower than it had been in the past.

Scanlan said since the committee shared its recommendations, more than 3,000 local officials attended online training from his office.

“We have dramatically increased not only the number of training sessions that we do, but we have also increased the media and the mode in which those training are presented,” Scanlan said at the hearing.

Those webinars covered topics such as processing absentee ballots, election law, and communicating with voters with a disability.

Scanlan also discussed efforts to make information on how to vote accessible in a wide range of languages. He said his office has created a voter information guide specifically for New Americans, which is available in English, Spanish, French, Chinese, and Portuguese.