“It feels like a dream." Two dozen NH residents become American citizens

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario
Published May 31, 2024 at 6:15 PM EDT
Mathias and Anna Maria Muwonge live in Nashua. They are originally from Uganda.
1 of 5  — New Americans.JPG
Mathias and Anna Maria Muwonge live in Nashua. They are originally from Uganda.
Kate Dario / NHPR
New Americans swear allegiance to the US at a naturalization ceremony in Concord.
2 of 5  — IMG_0089.jpg
New Americans swear allegiance to the US at a naturalization ceremony in Concord.
Kate Dario / NHPR
Senator Maggie Hassan addresses 24 new American citizens.
3 of 5  — IMG_0098.jpg
Senator Maggie Hassan addresses 24 new American citizens.
Kate Dario / NHPR
New Americans shake hands with NH officials.
4 of 5  — IMG_0121.jpg
New Americans shake hands with NH officials.
Kate Dario / NHPR
A new American poses for a picture at the NH state archives in Concord.
5 of 5  — IMG_0132.jpg
A new American poses for a picture at the NH state archives in Concord.
Kate Dario / NHPR

Two dozen Granite Staters, hailing from 18 countries, became American citizens Friday in Concord, at a naturalization ceremony held at the state archives.

Gov. Chris Sununu, Sen. Maggie Hassan, and other state officials spoke at the event, encouraging the new Americans to use their citizenship to engage with New Hampshire’s robust civic life.

Luanna Currie is originally from Brazil and has been living in the U.S. for five years. She described the U.S. as “a country that embraces immigrants.”

“It feels amazing,” she said of her new citizenship. “It feels like a dream.”

Anna Maria Muwonge was trained as a doctor in her home country of Uganda and is starting a family medicine residency in the U.S. in July.

“I felt like the opportunity to come here and gain citizenship and be able to treat people and learn new skills would be a dream come true for me,” she said.

She lives in Nashua with her husband Mathias, who is also a doctor from Uganda and became a citizen in 2019. The couple are expecting a baby next month.

Santos Orellana, who is originally from El Salvador, has been living in the U.S. since 1999. His family planned to mark the momentous occasion with a party later that afternoon.

“A big barbecue,” he said.
NH News ImmigrationCitizenshipNaturalization
