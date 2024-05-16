Hampton Beach Casino proposes new concert venue, hotel and convention center

This story was originally produced by Seacoastonline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A future facelift of the Hampton Beach Casino could include a 500-room hotel, a new parking garage and nearly double the concert capacity of its historic ballroom.

The owners of the Casino say the historic building built in 1899 is becoming harder to maintain as years go by. They say their new project, which still needs approval from town boards, would include a year-round convention center to help the beach community meet its long-term goal of extending the tourism season.

Town officials are waiting for an application to be filed with the Zoning Board for at least a height variance, as the project is expected to be 29 feet higher than the 70-foot limit. Board members got their first glimpse of conceptual designs for the project in March when part owner Fred Schaake and engineer Rick Friberg met with the Planning Board for a preliminary consultation.

The project would likely be completed over three years, they said, with certain phases like the new concert venue opening first while work continues on other sections.

