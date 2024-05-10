NH News Recap: Jurors speak out after state says it will cap award in landmark YDC lawsuit

A jury found that the state enabled child abuse at a former youth detention center. The jurors awarded a New Hampshire man $38 million dollars in the landmark lawsuit. Now they are speaking out after the state announced it would cap that award amount.

Dozens of New Hampshire college students were arrested last week at pro-Palestinian protests at Dartmouth College. Among them were two student journalists who were covering the event. Will the college drop the charges?

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Jason Moon, NHPR

Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Judge won’t reconvene jury after disputed verdict in NH YDC abuse case

The judge who oversaw a landmark trial over abuse at New Hampshire's youth detention center won't reconvene the jury but says he will consider other options to address the disputed $38 million verdict.

Facing national scrutiny, Dartmouth agrees student journalists ‘should not have been arrested’

Dartmouth President Sian Beilock’s statement came after an organization that rates universities on free speech wrote to the college this week, asking the charges be dismissed.

For nine Indigenous protesters at Dartmouth, arrest carries an extra consequence: No powwow

As a condition of their bail, the students are not allowed to enter the college’s central Green where the annual powwow will be held.

