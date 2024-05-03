NH News Recap: How administrators and students are responding to protests at Dartmouth, UNH

Students across the country are protesting Israel’s war in Gaza, and many colleges are bringing in police to respond to demonstrations. In New Hampshire, police arrested over 100 people on Wednesday at Palestinian solidarity protests on the Dartmouth College and UNH campuses.

We discuss how students and school officials are responding to the arrests in this edition the New Hampshire News Recap.

Olivia Richardson, NHPR

Steven Porter, Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Students, faculty react after tense night on college campuses in NH

Members of the Dartmouth faculty are voicing concerns about the college's response to Wednesday evening’s pro-Palestinian rallies that resulted in the arrest of 89 people on the Hanover campus.

Leaders at Dartmouth and UNH defend police response to pro-Palestinian encampments

The colleges’ presidents said free speech is protected but argue the protestors on Wednesday did not follow campus guidelines for peaceful protest.

Police break up Palestinian solidarity protests, arrest dozens at Dartmouth, UNH

The move comes six months after Dartmouth College administrators arrested two students for an earlier Palestinian solidarity protest, and as students across the country mount similar demonstrations, many of which have also been met with strong police response.

