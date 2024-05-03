© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local independent journalism in the Granite State with your gift today.

NH News Recap: How administrators and students are responding to protests at Dartmouth, UNH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published May 3, 2024 at 9:29 AM EDT
A crowd of people form a ring around a tent on a campus green
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
Dartmouth students protesting on the Dartmouth Green on Wednesday night.

Students across the country are protesting Israel’s war in Gaza, and many colleges are bringing in police to respond to demonstrations. In New Hampshire, police arrested over 100 people on Wednesday at Palestinian solidarity protests on the Dartmouth College and UNH campuses.

We discuss how students and school officials are responding to the arrests in this edition the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Olivia Richardson, NHPR
  • Steven Porter, Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Students, faculty react after tense night on college campuses in NH

Members of the Dartmouth faculty are voicing concerns about the college's response to Wednesday evening’s pro-Palestinian rallies that resulted in the arrest of 89 people on the Hanover campus.

Leaders at Dartmouth and UNH defend police response to pro-Palestinian encampments

The colleges’ presidents said free speech is protected but argue the protestors on Wednesday did not follow campus guidelines for peaceful protest.

Police break up Palestinian solidarity protests, arrest dozens at Dartmouth, UNH

The move comes six months after Dartmouth College administrators arrested two students for an earlier Palestinian solidarity protest, and as students across the country mount similar demonstrations, many of which have also been met with strong police response.

More New Hampshire headlines:
Tags
NH News N.H. News RecapDartmouth
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

See stories by Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.