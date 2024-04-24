10 things to do in NH this weekend: Seacoast Eat Local, NH Opera Idol and more
Decent weather's in the New Hampshire forecast. Among the events, Dinosaur World Live is Friday at The Colonial Theatre in Keene.
- Dinosaur World Live on Friday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
- Movies on the Map: “Mami Wata” on Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- Sam Robbins performing at The Music Hall Lounge on Friday, April 26, at 8 p.m. in Portsmouth. More info.
- Independent Bookstore Day 2024 on Saturday, April 27 at various locations. Find a
participating bookstore near you.
- Seacoast Eat Local’s Spring Celebration on Saturday, April 27 from noon to 3 p.m. at Throwback Brewery in North Hampton. More info. See also: Taste of Spring at the Claremont Opera House
- Hood Museum of Art Community Day: “Gilded” on Saturday, April 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- Apple Hill String Quartet on Saturday, April 27 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
- You can eat it once, but can you eat it twice? on Sunday, April 28 from 1:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Belknap Woods, hosted by the Squam Lakes Association. More info.
- NH Opera Idol on Sunday, April 28 at 3 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. More info.