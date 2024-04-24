10 things to do in NH this weekend: Seacoast Eat Local, NH Opera Idol and more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Courtesy Sam Robbins / The Music Hall / TheMusicHall.org Sam Robbins performs at The Music Hall Lounge on Friday, April 26, at 8 p.m.

Dinosaur World Live on Friday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.

Movies on the Map: “Mami Wata” on Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

Sam Robbins performing at The Music Hall Lounge on Friday, April 26, at 8 p.m. in Portsmouth. More info.

See also: In-studio visit with Portsmouth's own Sam Robbins

Independent Bookstore Day 2024 on Saturday, April 27 at various locations. Find a

participating bookstore near you.

Seacoast Eat Local’s Spring Celebration on Saturday, April 27 from noon to 3 p.m. at Throwback Brewery in North Hampton. More info. See also: Taste of Spring at the Claremont Opera House

Hood Museum of Art Community Day: “Gilded” on Saturday, April 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

More at the Hood Museum: Artist Talk: Titus Kaphar

Apple Hill String Quartet on Saturday, April 27 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.