10 things to do in NH this weekend: Seacoast Eat Local, NH Opera Idol and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published April 24, 2024 at 10:15 AM EDT
Decent weather's in the New Hampshire forecast. Among the events, Dinosaur World Live is Friday at The Colonial Theatre in Keene.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

  • Dinosaur World Live on Friday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
  • Movies on the Map: “Mami Wata” on Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Seacoast Eat Local’s Spring Celebration on Saturday, April 27 from noon to 3 p.m. at Throwback Brewery in North Hampton. More info. See also: Taste of Spring at the Claremont Opera House
  • Hood Museum of Art Community Day: “Gilded” on Saturday, April 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
    More at the Hood Museum: Artist Talk: Titus Kaphar
  • Apple Hill String Quartet on Saturday, April 27 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
  • You can eat it once, but can you eat it twice? on Sunday, April 28 from 1:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Belknap Woods, hosted by the Squam Lakes Association. More info.
    See also: Hiking The Wapack Trail To Binney Pond And Pratt Mountain, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education.
  • NH Opera Idol on Sunday, April 28 at 3 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. More info.

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
