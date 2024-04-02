© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Storm watch: Heavy snow expected for much of NH, with gusty winds, possible outages

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published April 2, 2024 at 10:32 AM EDT
A winter storm watch is being called for April 3-4 for most of New Hampshire. File photo of a snow day in Concord, NH, in January 2023. Zoey Knox photo.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
A winter storm watch is in effect for most of New Hampshire, starting Wednesday and extending through Thursday.

The National Weather Service advisory calls for the heaviest precipitation rates Wednesday night, and sleet is possible in southern New Hampshire.

Heavy snow south of the mountains, and along the coast, could cause power outages. Wind gusts could be as high as 50 mph.

Minor coastal flooding is also possible.

So how much snow will the Granite State get? The projections range widely, from 3-4 inches in Concord and 6-8 inches in Colebrook to 18-24 inches in North Conway and the Mount Washington Valley.

Tags
NH News Weather
NHPR Staff
