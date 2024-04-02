Storm watch: Heavy snow expected for much of NH, with gusty winds, possible outages

A winter storm watch is in effect for most of New Hampshire, starting Wednesday and extending through Thursday.

The National Weather Service advisory calls for the heaviest precipitation rates Wednesday night, and sleet is possible in southern New Hampshire.

Heavy snow south of the mountains, and along the coast, could cause power outages. Wind gusts could be as high as 50 mph.

Minor coastal flooding is also possible.

So how much snow will the Granite State get? The projections range widely, from 3-4 inches in Concord and 6-8 inches in Colebrook to 18-24 inches in North Conway and the Mount Washington Valley.