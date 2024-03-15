NH News Recap: Granite Staters will have more data privacy rights under new law
As Town Meeting season begins, a conservative group is leading an effort for towns to ban voting machines. And Gov. Sununu has signed a bill into law that could give Granite Staters more control over what happens to their data. We talk about these stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe
- Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin
Stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- This winter was the warmest on record for New Hampshire
- NH House committee backs bill that would add mental health records to federal gun database
- House passes bill removing exceptions to NH voter ID law
- Maple Month in a warm winter: How climate change is reshaping NH’s syrup season
- Democrats pick up NH house seats in two special elections