Democrats win NH House seats in two special elections

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published March 13, 2024 at 3:44 PM EDT
The N.H. House of Representatives for the 2023-2024 Legislature.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Democrats have narrowed the slim Republican advantage in the New Hampshire House by winning two special elections on Town Meeting Day.

In Rockingham County, Portsmouth Democrat Jennifer Mandelbaum defeated Republican Carol Bush to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Democrat Robin Vogt, who moved out of the district late last year.

In Strafford County, Democrat Erik Johnson of Lee topped Republican Joseph Bazo of Madbury, to win the open seat created by the death of Democrat Hoy Meneer, last November.

The results were unsurprising in districts that tilt Democratic, and they shrink the GOP’s partisan edge in the House to just six seats.

They also continue the strong run for Democrats in House special elections, who have won the last seven of nine of those elections since 2022.

The two GOP wins took place Jan. 23, the day of the state presidential primary, for seats in Coos County.

Tuesday’s outcome means Republicans now hold a 201-195 advantage over Democrats in the House, with two independents, Maria Perez of Milford and Shaun Filiault of Keene.

Both won election in 2022 as Democrats and tend to vote with that party’s caucus.

Two House seats, in Bedford and Hanover, remain unfilled.

The open seat in Bedford vacancy was caused by the resignation of Independent Rep. Dan Hynes who resigned in February.

The Hanover vacancy was caused by last month’s death of longtime Democratic Rep. Sharon Nordgren.
