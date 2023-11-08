Sununu taps circuit court judge Countway for NH Supreme Court

Gov. Chris Sununu has tapped Melissa Beth Countway of Alton, a circuit court judge and former Belknap County prosecutor, to join New Hampshire’s highest court.

If approved by the Executive Council, Countway would fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Gary Hicks, who is stepping down at the end of November because of a constitutionally required retirement for all state judges at age 70.

Countway, 52, has served on the circuit court since 2017, and was one of Sununu’s first judicial nominees as governor.

“Judge Countway is a dedicated professional who has served the people of New Hampshire in a variety of roles throughout our justice system for decades,” Sununu said in a statement Wednesday. “Her knowledge and experience on the circuit court will be particularly invaluable to her work on the bench to strengthen New Hampshire’s judicial branch and represent Granite Staters fairly.”

Countway attended the University of North Carolina School of Law, and studied at the University of New Hampshire, where she earned degrees in math and education. Countway was admitted to the New Hampshire bar in 2002, and worked as a clerk to former New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice David Brock.

Countway became Belknap County Attorney in 2011, and was reelected three times.

A public hearing on Countway’s nomination will be held before the Executive Council.

If confirmed, she’d be Sununu’s fouth appointee to the five-member state Supreme Court.

Sununu also nominated James Kennedy of Concord to serve on the New Hampshire Superior Court on Wednesday. Kennedy is a former state prosecutor and longtime Concord city solicitor.