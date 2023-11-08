10 things to do in NH this weekend: 'Matilda the Musical,' 'A Fiddler's Tale' and more
From Friday night at the Symphony to Sunday Jazz Brunch, take a musical tour through New Hampshire this weekend.
- The Honey Bees Trio on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hermit Woods Winery in Meredith. More info.
- The Visiting Mexican Artists Program: The Dancing Chickens Of Ventura Fabian on Friday, Nov. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
- Ruth Garbus Trio / Joseph Allred on Friday, Nov. 10 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
- Matilda The Musical from Friday, Nov. 10 through Saturday, Dec. 23 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
- Symphony NH Presents: Wynton Marsalis’ A Fiddler’s Tale on Friday, Nov. 10 at the Stockbridge Theatre in Derry, Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Rex Theatre in Manchester, and Sunday, Nov. 12 at The Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. More info.
- Sketching from Specimens: Nature Drawing Class on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
- Creative Studio: Free Family Fun on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- Dartmouth Dance Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. at the Irving Institute on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
- Deepawali Celebration featuring Himalayan Dreams on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Heights Community Center (City Wide Community Center) in Concord. More info.
- Jazz Brunch: Sharon Jones on Sunday, Nov. 12 at noon at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.