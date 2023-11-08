© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism with a sustaining gift today.

10 things to do in NH this weekend: 'Matilda the Musical,' 'A Fiddler's Tale' and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published November 8, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST
Children draw with chalk on the Currier Museum of Art patio on November 12, 2021.
Alli Fam
/
NHPR
The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester is hosting a Creative Studio for families on Saturday.

From Friday night at the Symphony to Sunday Jazz Brunch, take a musical tour through New Hampshire this weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Symphony NH is performing Wynton Marsalis's A Fiddler's Tale with Danny Rivera on Nov. 10, 11 and 12.
Symphony NH
/
Courtesy

  • The Honey Bees Trio on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hermit Woods Winery in Meredith. More info.
  • The Visiting Mexican Artists Program: The Dancing Chickens Of Ventura Fabian on Friday, Nov. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
  • Ruth Garbus Trio / Joseph Allred on Friday, Nov. 10 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
  • Matilda The Musical from Friday, Nov. 10 through Saturday, Dec. 23 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Symphony NH Presents: Wynton Marsalis’ A Fiddler’s Tale on Friday, Nov. 10 at the Stockbridge Theatre in Derry, Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Rex Theatre in Manchester, and Sunday, Nov. 12 at The Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. More info.
  • Sketching from Specimens: Nature Drawing Class on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
  • Creative Studio: Free Family Fun on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • Dartmouth Dance Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. at the Irving Institute on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
    See also: University of New Hampshire Ballet Showcase
  • Deepawali Celebration featuring Himalayan Dreams on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Heights Community Center (City Wide Community Center) in Concord. More info.
  • Jazz Brunch: Sharon Jones on Sunday, Nov. 12 at noon at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
Tags
NH News 10 Things To DoCurrier Museum of Art
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.