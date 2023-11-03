NH News Recap: NH House lawmakers propose a ban on some gender-affirming surgeries for minors

Republican lawmakers in the New Hampshire House are proposing a ban on some gender-affirming care surgeries for minors in the state. People gathered outside the State House Tuesday to protest the legislation.

Municipal elections for several New Hampshire communities take place on Tuesday. We discuss the mayoral race in Manchester — the state’s largest city — and how candidates at both the state and local level are addressing its troubles and successes in their campaigns.

We discuss these stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

NH Republicans revive effort to ban some gender-affirming surgeries for trans youth

After putting the policy on hold earlier this year, Republican lawmakers are proposing a narrower version of a bill that would restrict access to gender-affirming care for transgender youth in New Hampshire.

It's time to sign up for health insurance. Here's what to know about your options in NH.

Nov. 1 is the start of the annual open enrollment period, when people without employer-sponsored health insurance can shop for subsidized coverage on the individual marketplace.

In statewide political debates, Republicans find Manchester a favorite punching bag

New Hampshire’s largest city is looming large in state politics these days.

Biden supporters launch write-in campaign, after president decides to skip NH primary

New Hampshire Democrats have formalized an effort to persuade voters to write-in President Biden during New Hampshire’s presidential primary.

