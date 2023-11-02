© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

At NH State House, protesters call for end to US aid to Israel, support for Palestinians

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Michelle Liu
Published November 2, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT
Protesters call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war at the New Hampshire State House, Nov. 2, 2023.
Protesters gathered in front of the State House in Concord Thursday evening to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to U.S. support for Israel.

The protest, coordinated by seven local organizations, drew people from across New Hampshire.

Gail Gouveia was one of them. She said she wants elected officials to listen to those calling for a ceasefire and cited the heavy civilian casualties in Gaza.

“I'm ashamed that our tax money is being used to support the bombing of Gaza," Gouveia said. "What Israel is doing now is an ongoing war crime.”

Protesters called for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel at the New Hampshire State House, Nov. 2, 2023.
Jahleh Ghanbari said she came to the State House to show support for the Palestinian people.

“This is a human rights issue first and foremost," she said. "And I think everybody should be concerned with the situation that's at hand, which has been going on, but now is in dire straits.”

The Republican-led U.S. House approved $14.3 billion in military aid to Israel this week, though President Biden wants that money to be part of a broader package that includes financial support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.
NH News
