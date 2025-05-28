© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Nashua and Concord receive federal money for contaminated site cleanup

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian
Published May 28, 2025 at 4:54 PM EDT
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency building. EPA photo courtesy.
EPA
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency building. EPA photo courtesy.

Two New Hampshire communities have been awarded funding from the federal Environmental Protection Agency to help clean up contaminated sites known as brownfields.

In Concord, a $678,000 grant will go towards cleaning up the former Concord Stables, a half-acre site that was originally used for city work horses and later as storage space. It has been vacant since 1990, according to a fact sheet from the Environmental Protection Agency, and is contaminated with petroleum products and “inorganic contaminants.”

The Nashua Regional Planning Commission received $1.5 million to help with assessments and cleanup plans for sites like a former machine shop, a former textile processing mill and turbine facility, and a former police training academy.

The assessments and cleanup planning are targeted for downtown neighborhoods in Nashua and Milford.

The planning commission will use $1 million of that funding, provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to create a revolving loan fund that will be used to develop cleanup plans.

Some of the funding in each city will go towards engaging community members during the projects.

Nashua and Concord were two of 207 communities that received funding for cleaning up contamination through the Environmental Protection Agency.

Corrected: May 28, 2025 at 5:55 PM EDT
This story has been corrected to clarify that the Nashua Regional Planning Commission received $1.5 million for cleanup activities, not the City of Nashua.
