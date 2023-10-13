© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism when you donate a used vehicle today. We take all kinds!

NH News Recap: Community power program gears up in Cheshire; lawmakers weigh in on student literacy challenges

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published October 13, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR

Cheshire County is about to become the first county in New Hampshire to launch a community power program. That will allow the county to buy electricity directly for residents, rather than go through a utility company.

Recent test scores show reading proficiency is lagging for young elementary school students in New Hampshire. As concerns about student literacy grow, lawmakers are introducing legislation that would require public schools to use curriculum based on the “science of reading” research.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Cheshire is the first NH county to launch community power

Supporters say community power offers more climate-friendly energy sources and is cheaper than traditional utilities.

As the science shifts, lawmakers consider changing how students are taught to read

Lawmakers propose changing reading instruction requirements amid concerns about student literacy.

In wake of lawmaker resignation, Democrats push for transparency bill

New Hampshire House Democrats introduced a bill that would require the Attorney General’s office to tell lawmakers if it believes a representative moved out of their district.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

See stories by Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.