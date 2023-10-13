NH News Recap: Community power program gears up in Cheshire; lawmakers weigh in on student literacy challenges

Cheshire County is about to become the first county in New Hampshire to launch a community power program. That will allow the county to buy electricity directly for residents, rather than go through a utility company.

Recent test scores show reading proficiency is lagging for young elementary school students in New Hampshire. As concerns about student literacy grow, lawmakers are introducing legislation that would require public schools to use curriculum based on the “science of reading” research.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Cheshire is the first NH county to launch community power

Supporters say community power offers more climate-friendly energy sources and is cheaper than traditional utilities.

As the science shifts, lawmakers consider changing how students are taught to read

Lawmakers propose changing reading instruction requirements amid concerns about student literacy.

In wake of lawmaker resignation, Democrats push for transparency bill

New Hampshire House Democrats introduced a bill that would require the Attorney General’s office to tell lawmakers if it believes a representative moved out of their district.

More New Hampshire headlines:

