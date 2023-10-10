N.H. congressional delegation and Sununu condemn Hamas strike on Israel

New Hampshire’s congressional delegation and Gov. Chris Sununu are strongly condemning the attack on Israel by Hamas militants over the weekend, and are calling for continued support of the U.S.-Israeli alliance.

The surprise attack has resulted in bloodshed in both Israel and Gaza, with civilians as well as American citizens among the hundreds dead.

President Biden is slated to address the situation 1 p.m. Tuesday, including what America’s response will be to the ongoing war.

Over the weekend, New Hampshire’s congressional delegation weighed in, expressing solidarity with the Israeli people.

“As the assault on Israel by Hamas continues, I reiterate the steadfast support of the United States for the State of Israel,” said U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan. “The taking of civilians as hostages further shows the depravity of this terrorist attack.”

Hassan was recently in Israel, according to her statement, and she vowed to continue supporting the alliance.

On social media, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said “my thoughts and prayers are with the people of Israel and I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have been killed.”

She called the attacks “horrific.”

New Hampshire Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster also condemned the Hamas assaults.

“The United States must continue to support our steadfast ally, and Israel must be able to defend itself and protect the safety of its people,” Pappas said.

Kuster encouraged U.S. citizens in Israel to contact the American embassy for support.

“The U.S. stands with Israel as Hamas continues its brutal assault,” she said.

Sununu, who was in Kuwait visiting stationed members of the New Hampshire National Guard in the days preceding the assault, said on social media that the state “stands with the people of Israel — today, and everyday. Israel can and must defend itself from these barbaric, heinous acts of terrorism from Hamas.”

Several demonstrations and gatherings are set to take place in New Hampshire in the wake of the violence.

The Seacoast Chabad Jewish Community Center is hosting a vigil in Newington Tuesday at 6 p.m. where attendees are invited to show their support for Israel.

In Concord Wednesday evening, Jewish groups and synagogues from around the state have organized a gathering at the State House to show solidarity with Israel.

Later that evening in Manchester, the New Hampshire branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation will hold a demonstration in support of Palestine outside the Shaheen’s office.

