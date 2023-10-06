Commercial flights at Pease grounded after National Guard fire trucks break down

All commercial flights out of Portsmouth International Airport at Pease were grounded this week due to a lack of working fire equipment.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, the airport’s last remaining fire truck was taken offline for maintenance. Two other fire vehicles were sidelined earlier due to mechanical failures, including a loaner truck that broke down on Tuesday.

The FAA doesn’t permit takeoffs or arrivals of large planes without standby fire equipment.

“Since yesterday, the NH Air National Guard has been actively seeking a replacement truck for the runway, which is used by Pease International Airport and the 157th Air Refueling Wing,” the National Guard said in a statement Friday. “We have reached out to installations across New England. No update on time frame.”

Two commercial flights operated by Allegiant Air, the only commercial carrier at Portsmouth International, as well as two military training flights, were canceled Thursday. It isn’t clear how many scheduled flights were impacted Friday.

“Portsmouth International Airport is working closely with its scheduled airlines to accommodate affected travelers,” the airport said in a statement. “Passengers who were scheduled to travel on Allegiant Flights are encouraged to contact Allegiant Air's customer service for further assistance.”