People near Pease Tradeport may hear the Air National Guard's “Giant Voice” warning system as part of a training exercise in the next few days.Pease…
The Air Force says it will study whether people stationed at Pease Air Base in recent decades got cancer at unusually high rates.Former service members…
As relations between the United States and Iran remain tense, New Hampshire's military personnel and veterans are also considering the implications for…
Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington was placed briefly on lockdown late Tuesday morning after multiple reports of what sounded like gunfire.Lt.…
Pease Salutes Final Departure of KC-135 Refueling Tanker, The Military’s Oldest PlanePease Air National Guard Base said goodbye to the oldest individual plane in the U.S. military’s inventory Sunday.Hundreds gathered to watch the end of an…
Veterans and families who lived and worked at the former Pease Air Force Base want the government to begin collecting data about their disease rates and…
Two subcontractors have sued the company fired by the New Hampshire National Guard for what it called substandard work on hangars at Pease Air National…