-
A federal lawsuit alleges the state is failing to provide adequate services for older residents and those with disabilities, placing them at greater risk…
-
Scientists agree: one of the best ways to delay the health issues related to getting older is exercise. We talk with author Judy Foreman, who's compiled…
-
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center has opened a neurocritical care unit that's the first of its kind in Northern New England.The 10-bed neurocritical care…
-
Credit Pasja1000 via Pixabay / https://pixabay.com/images/id-3336451/Edit | Remove New Hampshire passed a law last week forming a commission to advocate…
-
A new database released Tuesday offers a detailed look at the health of aging adults in New Hampshire.The report, funded by the Tufts Health Plan…
-
New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services is holding 13 listening sessions throughout the state to hear the concerns of seniors. The…
-
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is holding listening sessions to understand the needs of older adults as it prepares a new State…
-
New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services is preparing its next four-year State Plan on Aging and wants to hear from older residents. The…
-
A new study from the UNH Carsey School of Public Policy finds that the number of children removed from parents has increased by 50 percent from 2012 to…
-
Grandparents have always played a meaningful part in their grandchildren’s lives. But in the face of the opioid epidemic in New Hampshire, more are taking…