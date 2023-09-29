NH News Recap: The New Hampshire Primary is not what it used to be

This is the time of year when the New Hampshire Primary usually heats up. As the leaves change, presidential candidates are seen across the Granite State. But how real is the New Hampshire Primary these days?

New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation status has been in trouble, especially with plans from the Democratic National Committee to move South Carolina first. But that’s not the only threat to what we think of as the New Hampshire Primary.

Guests:



Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin

James Pindell, Boston Globe & MSNBC

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

How robust and real is the NH Primary these days? The final votes are still being counted.

From the New Hampshire Bulletin, nine experts assess the health of the first-in-the-nation presidential race.

Grading the debate performances of the Republican candidates

From the Boston Globe, seven Republican presidential candidates met in their second debate this week. Donald Trump, the front runner, was absent again.

NH joins suit against Amazon in monopoly case that could be existential for the retail giant

The Federal Trade Commission and 17 states, including NH, accuse Amazon of suffocating rivals and raising costs for both sellers and shoppers. The lawsuit could be existential for the company.

Officials say any federal shutdown will hurt NH more the longer it goes

A top state official says some federally funded program would be curtailed, and jobs would likely be cut, if the shutdown goes beyond October.

More New Hampshire headlines:

