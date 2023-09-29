© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a sustainer and help unlock $10k. Just 31 sustainers to go!

NH News Recap: The New Hampshire Primary is not what it used to be

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published September 29, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT
Sign celebrating the New Hampshire presidential primary
Ali Oshinski
/
NHPR
Sign in Concord recognizing the New Hampshire presidential primary.

This is the time of year when the New Hampshire Primary usually heats up. As the leaves change, presidential candidates are seen across the Granite State. But how real is the New Hampshire Primary these days?

New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation status has been in trouble, especially with plans from the Democratic National Committee to move South Carolina first. But that’s not the only threat to what we think of as the New Hampshire Primary.

Guests:

  • Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • James Pindell, Boston Globe & MSNBC

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

How robust and real is the NH Primary these days? The final votes are still being counted.

From the New Hampshire Bulletin, nine experts assess the health of the first-in-the-nation presidential race.

Grading the debate performances of the Republican candidates

From the Boston Globe, seven Republican presidential candidates met in their second debate this week. Donald Trump, the front runner, was absent again.

NH joins suit against Amazon in monopoly case that could be existential for the retail giant

The Federal Trade Commission and 17 states, including NH, accuse Amazon of suffocating rivals and raising costs for both sellers and shoppers. The lawsuit could be existential for the company.

Officials say any federal shutdown will hurt NH more the longer it goes

A top state official says some federally funded program would be curtailed, and jobs would likely be cut, if the shutdown goes beyond October.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap2024 ElectionsNH Primary
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.