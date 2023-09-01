Summer snow: First flakes of the season fly on Mt. Washington

Mount Washington got its first snow of the season this week.

The summit saw temperatures below freezing Thursday morning, for the first time since early June, the Mount Washington Observatory wrote in a Facebook post . Snowflakes and glaze ice were limited to above 6,000 feet on the peak.

The snow melted in about an hour, when the sun rose around 6:30 a.m., said Francis Tarasiewicz, an education specialist and weather observer at the observatory.

Temperatures on the summit are expected to rise over the weekend, as the rest of the state looks forward to a warm and sunny weekend.

