Ricard wins Mount Washington Road Race; organizers shorten race due to weather conditions

Alexandre Ricard of Canada won the 2025 Mount Washington Road Race on Saturday.
The race is traditionally 7.6 miles to the summit – an ascent of more than 4,000 feet. But this year’s race was cut short.
Citing cold temperatures and winds at the summit, race organizers shortened the course to the halfway point.
Joe Gray of Colorado, an eight-time winner of the Mount Washington Road Race, swapped the lead with Alexandre Ricard of Canada off and on during the Mount Washington Road Race before Ricard legged out a lead and victory June 14, 2025. Organizers shortened the race to the halfway point on the Mount Washington Auto Road, citing unsafe weather conditions at the summit.
It was Ricard’s first time competing in the
and his first time in the White Mountains.
“I wanted to do it for many years in a row but never had a chance to come,” he said after finishing. “I will have to come back next year again because I wanted to do a full course, right?”
Ricard finished just ahead of Colorado’s Joe Gray, who has won the race eight times.
Rena Schwartz of Vermont won the women's division.
Runners ascending the Mount Washington Auto Road for the 2025 Mount Washington Road Race June 14, 2025.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Due to safety concerns with cold temperatures and wind at the summit of Mount Washington, organizers shortened the 7.6 mile course to the halfway point June 14, 2025.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Alex Ricard of British Columbia, Canada, wins the 2025 Mount Washington Road Race. Joe Gray of Colorado was just behind him and won second.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Remi Leroux, one of the top runners in the Mount Washington Road Race, runs through the fog June 14, 2025.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR