© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate today to help protect the future of public radio.

Ricard wins Mount Washington Road Race; organizers shorten race due to weather conditions

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published June 16, 2025 at 12:03 PM EDT
Alexandre Ricard of British Columbia, Canada, won the 2025 Mount Washington Road Race on June 14, 2025.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Alexandre Ricard of British Columbia, Canada, won the 2025 Mount Washington Road Race on June 14, 2025.

Alexandre Ricard of Canada won the 2025 Mount Washington Road Race on Saturday.

The race is traditionally 7.6 miles to the summit – an ascent of more than 4,000 feet. But this year’s race was cut short.

Citing cold temperatures and winds at the summit, race organizers shortened the course to the halfway point.

Joe Gray of Colorado, an eight-time winner of the Mount Washington Road Race, swapped the lead with Alexandre Ricard of Canada off and on during the Mount Washington Road Race before Ricard legged out a lead and victory June 14, 2025. Organizers shortened the race to the halfway point on the Mount Washington Auto Road, citing unsafe weather conditions at the summit.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Joe Gray of Colorado, an eight-time winner of the Mount Washington Road Race, swapped the lead with Alexandre Ricard of Canada off and on during the Mount Washington Road Race before Ricard legged out a lead and victory June 14, 2025. Organizers shortened the race to the halfway point on the Mount Washington Auto Road, citing unsafe weather conditions at the summit.

It was Ricard’s first time competing in the Mount Washington Road Race, and his first time in the White Mountains.

“I wanted to do it for many years in a row but never had a chance to come,” he said after finishing. “I will have to come back next year again because I wanted to do a full course, right?”

Ricard finished just ahead of Colorado’s Joe Gray, who has won the race eight times.

Rena Schwartz of Vermont won the women's division.

Runners ascending the Mount Washington Auto Road for the 2025 Mount Washington Road Race June 14, 2025.
1 of 4  — Mount Washington Road Race 2025 NHPR Tuohy photo 2
Runners ascending the Mount Washington Auto Road for the 2025 Mount Washington Road Race June 14, 2025.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Due to safety concerns with cold temperatures and wind at the summit of Mount Washington, organizers shortened the 7.6 mile course to the halfway point June 14, 2025.
2 of 4  — Mount Washington Road Race 2025 NHPR photo Tuohy
Due to safety concerns with cold temperatures and wind at the summit of Mount Washington, organizers shortened the 7.6 mile course to the halfway point June 14, 2025.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Alex Ricard of British Columbia, Canada, wins the 2025 Mount Washington Road Race. Joe Gray of Colorado was just behind him and won second.
3 of 4  — Alex Ricard wins 2025 Mount Washington Road Race June 14 NHPR photo DT
Alex Ricard of British Columbia, Canada, wins the 2025 Mount Washington Road Race. Joe Gray of Colorado was just behind him and won second.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Remi Leroux, one of the top runners in the Mount Washington Road Race, runs through the fog June 14, 2025.
4 of 4  — Remi Leroux 2025 Mount Washington Road Race NHPR Tuohy photo
Remi Leroux, one of the top runners in the Mount Washington Road Race, runs through the fog June 14, 2025.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News Mount WashingtonrunningMount Washington Auto Road
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.