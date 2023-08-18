© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Reviewing culinary history in Manchester, the Chicken Tender Capital of the World

New Hampshire Public Radio
Michelle Liu
Published August 18, 2023
New Hampshire Magazine assistant editor Caleb Jagoda stands at the entrance of the Puritan Backroom holding a container of chicken tenders.
Michelle Liu
/
NHPR
New Hampshire Magazine assistant editor Caleb Jagoda has tried just about all the chicken tenders served in Manchester.

The chicken tender is a ubiquitous American meal. From an appetizer to a whole meal, the poultry delight is served across the country. But many say its origins are right in our own backyard.

When Caleb Jagoda, an editor from New Hampshire Magazine, found out the Puritan Backroom in Manchester claims to have invented the tasty tender, he decided to do a little digging.

Since starting his research, Jagoda has visited the Puritan Backroom at least five times to try their famous tenders and talk with the chefs and advocates who want to elevate the Manchester classic.

Jagoda found out a well-known New Hampshire family was at the center of it all. He says Charlie Pappas invented the tender in 1974 to salvage pieces of chicken that were being thrown away.

In July, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig officially declared the city the Chicken Tender Capital of the World.

Jagoda partnered with America’s Test Kitchen for a podcast episode on how the Queen City became the chicken tender capital.

The All Things Considered team sat down with Jagoda at the Puritan Backroom to chat with him over what else, a plate of chicken tenders.

Julia Furukawa
Julia Furukawa is the host of All Things Considered at NHPR.
Michelle Liu
Michelle Liu is the All Things Considered producer at NHPR.
