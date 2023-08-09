© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Peterborough Night Market, Manchester Film Fest

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published August 9, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT
Two people painting a lime green cutout of Bigfoot's silhouette
Rochester Main Street
/
Courtesy
Rochester Main Street has hidden 22 cutouts of Bigfoot throughout downtown for their Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt.

The Manchester International Film Festival is "bringing the magic of movies back to downtown Manchester" this weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

The Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth in August 2022.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth in August 2022.

  • The Wedding Singer from Wednesday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 20 at the New London Barn Playhouse. More info.
  • Daliland on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. at the Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Manchester International Film Festival from Thursday, Aug. 10 through Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Palace Theatre and the Rex Theatre in Manchester. More info.
  • Twilight Tour on Friday, Aug. 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Portsmouth. More info.
  • Peterborough Night Market 2023 on Friday, Aug. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in downtown Peterborough. More info.
  • CASABLANCA on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
    See also: Summer Rewind: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at the Hopkins Center for the Arts
  • The Rocky Horror Show LIVE from Friday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Nexus Music and Arts Festival from Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13 at Colburn Park in Lebanon. More info.
  • North Country Paddle: Canoeing the Magalloway River on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
  • Rochester Main Street 2nd Annual Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt through early September in downtown Rochester. More info.

BONUS:

  • New Hampshire Old Home Days: Check out this list of 2023 Old Home Days from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance.
