10 things to do in NH this weekend: Peterborough Night Market, Manchester Film Fest
The Manchester International Film Festival is "bringing the magic of movies back to downtown Manchester" this weekend.
- The Wedding Singer from Wednesday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 20 at the New London Barn Playhouse. More info.
- Daliland on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. at the Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- Manchester International Film Festival from Thursday, Aug. 10 through Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Palace Theatre and the Rex Theatre in Manchester. More info.
- Twilight Tour on Friday, Aug. 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Portsmouth. More info.
- Peterborough Night Market 2023 on Friday, Aug. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in downtown Peterborough. More info.
- CASABLANCA on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- The Rocky Horror Show LIVE from Friday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
- Nexus Music and Arts Festival from Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13 at Colburn Park in Lebanon. More info.
- North Country Paddle: Canoeing the Magalloway River on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
- Rochester Main Street 2nd Annual Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt through early September in downtown Rochester. More info.
BONUS:
- New Hampshire Old Home Days: Check out this list of 2023 Old Home Days from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance.