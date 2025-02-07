© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH's public universities begin to release immigration enforcement plans

By Olivia Richardson
Published February 7, 2025
Keene State College
NHPR Staff
/
NHPR
Keene State College. NHPR file photo.

Keene State College has sent out guidance to staff on how to respond to immigration enforcement actions on campus.

The memo, released this week, was drafted with the University System of New Hampshire general counsel. A university system spokesperson said similar guidance will be issued at other campuses, including UNH and Plymouth State.

The memo comes in the wake of President Trump’s recent executive action that rescinded a policy preventing federal immigration agents from arresting people at places like schools, churches, and hospitals. In the weeks since, colleges and universities across the country have scrambled to issue guidance to their campuses on how to respond.

The Keene State memo advises staff not to accept any warrants or subpoenas, or grant access to private or restricted areas, without consulting the school's lawyers. But if federal officials do not cooperate with that process, the memo advises staff not to push back.

The memo also notes that many parts of Keene State's campus are open to the members of the public, including immigration authorities. But private spaces like dormitories and restricted lab areas generally require a warrant or consent from an employee to enter.

School leaders also stressed that student records are protected from disclosure under federal law, unless they've been subpoenaed. Staff were told not to share any student's information without first informing that student, unless a subpoena explicitly states otherwise.
