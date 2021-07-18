-
Gov. Chris Sununu is ordering a review of the state’s system for treating people in severe mental health crises, after the New Hampshire Supreme Court…
-
In a major victory for mental health advocates, the New Hampshire Supreme Court issued an opinion Tuesday that found the government is violating the due…
-
A dispute centering on the legal rights of those held against their will because of alleged psychiatric concerns will go before the justices of New…
-
N.H. Appoints Insider to Run Psychiatric FacilityThe Department of Health and Human Services appointed someone from within as the new leader of New Hampshire Hospital and the Glencliff Home.DHHS…
-
Lawmakers approved a new rule designed to grant more due process rights to mental health patients who are transferred to the state prison. But as…
-
The Executive Council Wednesday is scheduled to vote on a more than $36 million contract with Dartmouth-Hitchcock to provide psychiatric services at New…
-
Psychiatrists have noticed an increase in patients who believe they are subjects of a reality TV show. Today, we learn about “the Truman Show delusion,”…
-
Before Maz Jobrani was a panelist on Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, he was an actor trying to get a break. On today’s show we’ll talk to the Iranian-born…
-
In its latest release of statistics aimed at shedding more light on the quality of the nation’s health care system, the Obama Administration targets the…