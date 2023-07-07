© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Flood watch in effect for northern NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published July 7, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT
National Weather Service radar showing rain storms moving over northern NH just before 5 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023.
NWS
/
Weather.gov
National Weather Service radar showing rain storms moving over northern NH just before 5 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023.

There is a flood watch in effect for northern New Hampshire until about 10 p.m. Friday.

For a very northern part of the Granite State near the Canadian border, there is also a flash flood warning.

The National Weather Service said the flood watch advisory is due to some anticipated rain storms Friday evening, which could be heavy at times. The rain will fall atop grounds that are saturated from rain over the past week.

The watch is for rivers, streams and low-lying areas in Coos County, northern Carroll County, and northern Grafton County.

Map showing flood watch areas in Northern New Hampshire for Friday evening, July 7, 2023.
National Weather Service
/
Weather.gov
Map showing flood watch areas in Northern New Hampshire for Friday evening, July 7, 2023.

The National Weather Service forecast includes a chance for isolated, gusty winds and small hail, mainly in the mountains, and northern part of the state.

The threat of showers and heavy rain continues daily through Tuesday.

