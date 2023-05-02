© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Today is Public Media Giving Days. Support the Public Media you love!
NH News

Rain storms prompt flood advisories for parts of NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published May 2, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT
National Weather Service rain map
National Weather Service
/
weather.gov
The National Weather Service reports many New Hampshire rivers are near or at flood stage.

With rain continuing, the National Weather Service has issued flood advisories across New Hampshire.

Check here for the latest updates from the National Weather Service.

A flood warning, which means that flooding is "imminent or occurring," is in effect for Suncook River at North Chichester, affecting Merrimack and Belknap counties.

A flood watch, meaning that flooding is not guaranteed but possible, is also in effect for parts of Carroll and Grafton counties. It runs from noon Tuesday until midnight.

Many rivers are forecast to be at or around flood stage Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are possible across New Hampshire. Those storms could contain small hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfalls, according to the latest forecast.

That storm advisory also includes greater Concord, where small hail could be coupled with gusty winds.

Rain is likely through Thursday, with a mostly sunny day Friday. Warmer, drier weather is expected into the weekend.

Tags
NH News national weather serviceFlood WarningFlood WatchFlooding
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.