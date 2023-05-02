Rain storms prompt flood advisories for parts of NH

With rain continuing, the National Weather Service has issued flood advisories across New Hampshire.

Check here for the latest updates from the National Weather Service.

A flood warning, which means that flooding is "imminent or occurring," is in effect for Suncook River at North Chichester, affecting Merrimack and Belknap counties.

A flood watch, meaning that flooding is not guaranteed but possible, is also in effect for parts of Carroll and Grafton counties. It runs from noon Tuesday until midnight.

Many rivers are forecast to be at or around flood stage Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are possible across New Hampshire. Those storms could contain small hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfalls, according to the latest forecast.

That storm advisory also includes greater Concord, where small hail could be coupled with gusty winds.

Rain is likely through Thursday, with a mostly sunny day Friday. Warmer, drier weather is expected into the weekend.