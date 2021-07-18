-
New Hampshire's armchair meteorologists can train to become official observers for the National Weather Service over the next two weeks.Winter trainings…
-
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Connecticut River near West Lebanon this morning.There is also a flood watch for northern New…
-
Snow, Wintry Mix On Tap for New Year's Eve in N.H.New Year's revelers in northern New England should be prepared for some snow.And sleet.And some rain.Meteorologist Mike Cempa from the National Weather…
-
Eversource reports that power restoration will be mostly completed by Wednesday night, after already restoring electricity to more than 95,000 who lost it…
-
Heavy rain is in the forcast for New Hampshire on Tuesday night, and a cold front moving through the region Wednesday could produce thunderstorms and…
-
1:00 PM: via The Associated PressA deluge from the remnants of Hurricane Florence has flooded parts of New Hampshire, forcing firefighters to rescue…
-
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory today for most of New Hampshire, warning the heat index values hitting 100.The forecast calls for…
-
UPDATE: The National Weather Service tornado warning for eastern New Hampshire expired at 6 p.m.--- The tornado warning for parts of Rockingham and…
-
A flash flood watch was issued for southern New Hampshire, with heavy rain in the forecast.The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstrom…
-
The heat index will be pushing 100 degrees in New Hampshire on Sunday, ushering in a hot and humid Fourth of July week.Daytime temperatures will be…