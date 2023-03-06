Manchester opens applications for its Youth Council

Manchester’s Office of Youth Services is bolstering a program to prepare teenagers and young adults to be the next city officials. Through mentorship, it aims to teach a diverse pool of participants public speaking, advocacy, and leadership skills.

The newly appointed Office of Youth Services director, Michael Quingley, supervised a similar program in Salem, Mass. He says young leaders often do not have a chance to advocate for their peers or community.

The program is open to people between 14 to 21 years old, enrolled or not in school. Quingley says this program is available to everyone, but they are making particular efforts to draw the attention of kids of color and youth struggling at home, with law enforcement, or with grades.

“They may have responsibilities at home that don't allow them to foster opportunities at school,” he says. “They may be too busy and are left out of teachers' guidance.”

The city wants to recognize vulnerable kids' talents, he says. Counselors will guide them over the time the program lasts, which can be up to a year. The members will meet once or every other month.

The program has yet to have a specific topic they will focus on because the office wants the participants to voice their interests and concerns in the first meetings and then put those as the mission and purpose. Then the members will connect with the community, creating surveys to learn about other pressing topics in the city.

Quinley says they will be connected to local volunteer opportunities and will have the chance to write a piece of legislation and give it to the Board of Alderman if being involved in politics interests them. They will also hold candidate nights in November to learn more about democracy.

“People in power don't always reflect the diversity of the city they serve; putting young people in those positions might transform them into agents for change,” said Quinley.

The office has a full-time outreach worker identifying young people who might want to participate, but Quinley hopes Manchester residents also help with word of mouth.

The application is due by April 30th. People interested will need an adult for reference, a cover letter that can be written, a video, audio, or a piece of art. Fifteen positions are available.

The office is also looking for adult mentors.

“I hope someone from this youth council will be our city's next mayor or alderman. That would be wonderful,” said Quinley.