School districts and non-profits are gearing up for a busy summer with expanded programs to help students catch up on academics and socialize after a year…
A record number of children in New Hampshire are on waitlists for acute psychiatric services during the coronavirus pandemic.In an annual report released…
Indoor hockey rinks in New Hampshire are being ordered to shut down for two weeks after being linked to a spate of COVID-19 outbreaks.Health officials say…
Several hundred people gathered in Concord Friday evening in a peaceful protest to honor Breonna Taylor, the woman shot to death by police officers in her…
Over the last month, New Hampshire has seen some of the largest demonstrations in recent memory, with hundreds protesting against police brutality and…
The state’s residential facilities and detention center for youth are modifying operations in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but some advocates say…
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has released a report into a series of non-fatal overdoses at the state's sole residential youth…
UNH Study: Coös Kids Have Strong Community, but Mental Health Challenges RemainMiddle and high schoolers in Coös County have a strong sense of community, but higher rates of depression than their peers in southern New Hampshire.…
A bill in the New Hampshire Legislature could put more attention on young people affected by the opioid epidemic.House Bill 111 would establish a…
Students from across the state convened at Manchester Community College over the weekend for the state's first Youth Forum on Race and Racism.The…