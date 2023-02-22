10 things to do in NH this weekend: Oscar Nominated Short Films, Florist and more
Weather the storm this weekend with the Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra's Winter Concert on Thursday night.
- 2023 Oscar® Nominated Short Films from Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Saturday, Feb. 26 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, The Music Hall in Portsmouth, Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth and Red River Theatres in Concord. (Check local theaters near you!)
- NHSCA: Poetry Out Loud Semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
- Winter 2023 Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. at Rollins Chapel on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
- Florist w/ Footings on Friday, Feb. 24 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
See also: TAUK Moore w/ Stolen Gin
- Little Shop of Horrors (film) on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Claremont Opera House. More info.
- Black History Month Unity Concert with Martin Toe and Destin Boy Official on Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord. More info.
- Patti And The Pop Tarts Marimba Performance on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info
- Nature Inspired Fabric Painting on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association headquarters in Holderness. More info.
- Hiking Pisgah State Park’s Western Ridges And Ponds on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kilburn Road trailhead in Hinsdale. More info.
- UNH Faculty Concert Series: Karl Orvik, violin on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire Campus in Durham. More info.
BONUS:
- Storming Caesars Palace: An Indie Lens Pop-Up Film on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 1:30 p.m. at the Tillotson Center in Colebrook. More info.