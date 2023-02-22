© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Oscar Nominated Short Films, Florist and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published February 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST
Dartmouth students playing violin during a Symphony Orchestra concert
hop.dartmouth.edu
The Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra's Winter 2023 concert is on Thursday evening.

Weather the storm this weekend with the Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra's Winter Concert on Thursday night.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A still from the animated film "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" in which a boy stands between a horse and a fox, holding a mole. They are standing in the snow at night and snow is falling from the sky.
"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" (Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud)
/
hop.dartmouth.edu
2023 Oscar® Nominated Short Films will be screened at theaters around the state this week.

  • 2023 Oscar® Nominated Short Films from Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Saturday, Feb. 26 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, The Music Hall in Portsmouth, Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth and Red River Theatres in Concord. (Check local theaters near you!)
  • NHSCA: Poetry Out Loud Semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
  • Winter 2023 Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. at Rollins Chapel on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Florist w/ Footings on Friday, Feb. 24 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
    See also: TAUK Moore w/ Stolen Gin
  • Little Shop of Horrors (film) on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Claremont Opera House. More info.
  • Black History Month Unity Concert with Martin Toe and Destin Boy Official on Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord. More info.
  • Patti And The Pop Tarts Marimba Performance on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info
  • Nature Inspired Fabric Painting on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association headquarters in Holderness. More info.
  • Hiking Pisgah State Park’s Western Ridges And Ponds on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kilburn Road trailhead in Hinsdale. More info.
  • UNH Faculty Concert Series: Karl Orvik, violin on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire Campus in Durham. More info.

BONUS:

  • Storming Caesars Palace: An Indie Lens Pop-Up Film on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 1:30 p.m. at the Tillotson Center in Colebrook. More info.
