Portsmouth businesses, temple targeted by antisemitic vandalism

This article is shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative.

Police are investigating and community leaders are pushing back against hate after numerous city businesses and institutions were hit overnight by spray-painted swastikas and other symbols. The latest targets of hate in the community included included Temple Israel and a coffee shop owned by the city's assistant mayor who is Black.

Surveillance video captured on High Street by Grim North Tattoo & Piercing, also owned by a person of color, shows a masked person approaching the shop shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday and defacing the business with spray paint. Images provided by the business show two red swastikas, one on the door and another on a window, as well as a red “X” sprayed over a sign hanging in the window reading, “You Are Loved.”

The person seen in the surveillance videos is seen wearing a hooded red sweatshirt, khaki pants and white sneakers.

Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport said as of 11:15 a.m., 10 buildings and businesses in Portsmouth, including Temple Israel on State Street and St. John’s Masonic Lodge on Middle Street, had been hit by vandalism. Police had compiled images and reports of buildings defaced with images of swastikas, crosses and the Star of David.

NHPR is following up coverage of this story for broadcast and digital.