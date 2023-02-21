© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get 2 limited-edition podcast mugs when you make a sustaining gift of $8 or more per month today!
NH News

Portsmouth businesses, temple targeted by antisemitic vandalism

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan, Portsmouth Herald
Published February 21, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST
Temple Israel photo by Seacoast Online Deb Cram
Deb Crame / Seacoastonline.com via Granite States News Collaborative
/
People work to remove a swastika from Temple Israel in Portsmouth Feb. 21, 2023. It was one of numerous buildings in the city hit with hate symbols overnight.

Joanna Kelley, who is assistant mayor of Portsmouth, reported a red swastika painted on the front window of her business, Cup of Joe Cafe & Bar.

This article is shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative.

Police are investigating and community leaders are pushing back against hate after numerous city businesses and institutions were hit overnight by spray-painted swastikas and other symbols. The latest targets of hate in the community included included Temple Israel and a coffee shop owned by the city's assistant mayor who is Black.

Surveillance video captured on High Street by Grim North Tattoo & Piercing, also owned by a person of color, shows a masked person approaching the shop shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday and defacing the business with spray paint. Images provided by the business show two red swastikas, one on the door and another on a window, as well as a red “X” sprayed over a sign hanging in the window reading, “You Are Loved.”

The person seen in the surveillance videos is seen wearing a hooded red sweatshirt, khaki pants and white sneakers.

Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport said as of 11:15 a.m., 10 buildings and businesses in Portsmouth, including Temple Israel on State Street and St. John’s Masonic Lodge on Middle Street, had been hit by vandalism. Police had compiled images and reports of buildings defaced with images of swastikas, crosses and the Star of David.

Continue reading on Seacoastonline.

NHPR is following up coverage of this story for broadcast and digital.

Subscribe to The Rundown newsletter

* indicates required

Tags
NH News Portsmouth

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.