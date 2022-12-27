Woman who gave birth in woods, then allegedly left newborn, enters not guilty plea

A 26-year unhoused woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby in frigid temperatures has pleaded not guilty to felony charges, including extreme indifference and falsifying evidence.

Prosecutors allege that Alexandra Eckersley gave birth in a wooded location in Manchester late Saturday evening. Shortly after midnight, she called 911 requesting assistance, but then allegedly didn’t provide police with the location of the baby for nearly an hour.

During a court hearing Tuesday, Eckersley’s public defender noted that she was likely disoriented after a significant amount of blood loss during the birth.

The newborn child was transported to a hospital for treatment. No other information about his condition has been released.

After the hearing, Judge Diane Nicolosi granted Eckersley’s request for bail at $3,000, but made her release contingent on Eckersley entering a substance misuse residential treatment. If she fails to participate in treatment, she may be ordered back into custody.

Eckersley is reportedly the daughter of Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.

An affidavit filed with the court alleged that Eckersley told authorities that she had used narcotics prior to the delivery, and that she said she was unaware she was pregnant until going into labor.

Prosecutors said during the hearing that Eckersley intentionally misled police and EMT workers, who searched the woods in 15-degree temperatures for nearly an hour. Eckersley ultimately led authorities to her tent, where the baby was found on the ground. Bedding inside the tent was covered with “a large amount of blood” according to an affidavit.

In 2021, Eckersley was charged with endangering a child left in her custody for alleged methamphetamine use, and was released on bail.

In a statement, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said “anyone struggling with mental health issues, substance use disorder, or homelessness across New Hampshire can contact 211 to connect to available services and sheltering.”