Storm watch: Flood and high wind alerts in store for New Hampshire, with widespread outages possible

A developing storm front is expected to bring high winds and flooding to areas of New Hampshire on Friday, and there is a chance of widespread power outages.

The National Weather Service issued hazardous weather alerts, beginning Friday morning, including the potential for slick, nasty driving conditions statewide.

With 1 to 3 inches of rainfall in the forecast, combined with snow melt, the flood watch takes effect at 7 a.m. Dec. 23, and continues through 7 a.m. Dec. 24.

National Weather Service / Gray, Maine

The high wind watch is effective at 7 a.m. Dec. 23. Meteorologists predict steady winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph possible.

Utility crews have been preparing for the worst with this storm, assembling crews to respond to downed power lines.

Ski resorts that welcomed more than a foot of snow in last week's storm are bracing for a hazardous, wet and rainy day. Waterville Valley Resort announced it would close on Friday in order to best preserve snow on its slopes for the holiday week of skiing and snowboarding.