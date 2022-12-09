© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

N.H. News Recap: Lawmakers return to the State House, energy costs could keep rising

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published December 9, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST
House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester speaks before the full House on Dec. 7, 2022.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester speaks before the full House on Dec. 7, 2022.

Lawmakers officially gathered for the first time at the State House this week following the November election. The closely divided New Hampshire House of Representatives selected a Speaker for the next legislative session, and lawmakers voted on the next Secretary of State.

Meanwhile, energy costs could continue to rise — making it difficult to know just how expensive electricity will become this winter. What's driving the unpredictability of energy prices right now?

We discuss these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • Paula Tracy, InDepthNH

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR. She manages the station's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can email her at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
