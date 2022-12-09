N.H. News Recap: Lawmakers return to the State House, energy costs could keep rising

Lawmakers officially gathered for the first time at the State House this week following the November election. The closely divided New Hampshire House of Representatives selected a Speaker for the next legislative session, and lawmakers voted on the next Secretary of State.

Meanwhile, energy costs could continue to rise — making it difficult to know just how expensive electricity will become this winter. What's driving the unpredictability of energy prices right now?

We discuss these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin

Paula Tracy, InDepthNH

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

