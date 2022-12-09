N.H. News Recap: Lawmakers return to the State House, energy costs could keep rising
Lawmakers officially gathered for the first time at the State House this week following the November election. The closely divided New Hampshire House of Representatives selected a Speaker for the next legislative session, and lawmakers voted on the next Secretary of State.
Meanwhile, energy costs could continue to rise — making it difficult to know just how expensive electricity will become this winter. What's driving the unpredictability of energy prices right now?
We discuss these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin
- Paula Tracy, InDepthNH
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- Energy costs could keep climbing amid ongoing market volatility
- Active shooter threats at N.H. schools appear to be a hoax, according to state officials
- Weaver confirmed as acting N.H. health commissioner, DHHS faces staff shortages
- Pandemic increased safety concerns and economic disparities for N.H. women
- N.H. Department of Education looks to expand school choice eligibility next year
- When rents at 5 Chapel Street went up, a group of N.H. tenants tried to fight back
- How a near-fatal case of COVID changed one N.H. man’s mind on the vaccine