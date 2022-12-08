Active shooter threats at N.H. schools appear to be a hoax, according to state officials

Note: This is a developing story. We will do our best to share additional updates as we’re able to verify them.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it believes that the reports of active shooter threats at several local schools Thursday morning are a hoax, but authorities are investigating the situation.

State officials did not identify which schools were affected by the active shooter threats.

The Concord School District placed several schools in lockdown Thursday morning, citing what the district called an “active shooter situation” at the city’s St. John Regional School. About an hour after sharing that update, the district said its campuses were returning to normal after the situation was “determined to be a hoax.”

Seacoastonline reports schools in Portsmouth and Dover were also temporarily placed on lockdown in response to active shooter reports Thursday morning. Officials with SAU29, which includes Keene and surrounding communities, also said the district received a call “which proved to be false and is believed to be part of the reports received around the state.”

“At this time, these reports are believed to be a hoax,” the New Hampshire Department of Safety said Thursday morning. “However, all threats will be taken seriously until such time as their validity is determined. Everyone is encouraged to report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agency.”

State authorities noted that hoax calls have also been reported in other states. Last month, authorities in Maine received reports of active shooter threats at 10 schools that were later deemed to be a hoax, as reported by Maine Public.

An NPR analysis found that nearly 200 schools in 28 states were targeted with false active shooter reports between Sept. 13 and Oct. 21. Federal authorities are investigating those “swatting” incidents, many of which, according to NPR, appear to be tied to a single person.