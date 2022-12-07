© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with a year-end gift today for 2 chances to win a trip to Aruba!
NH News

NH expects 2.9M visitors this winter

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 7, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST
Cannon Mountain, Franconia NH. NHPR photo Dan Tuohy
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Skiers and snowboarders at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire.

An estimated 2.9 million people are expected to visit New Hampshire this winter and spend about $1.3 billion, the state's division of travel and tourism development said Wednesday.

Spending reached a record $1.2 billion last winter, Lori Harnois, division director, said in a news release.

She added, "while there are signs the rebound from the pandemic recovery is slowing, we expect to see continued growth this season in spending."

The division's winter campaign will be launched in January in New England, New York, and eastern Canada. It will highlight New Hampshire's skiing and snowboarding, snowmobiling, and off-slope activities such as snowshoeing, skating, dining and tax-free shopping.

"This winter we're also really excited to be highlighting some of the edgier winter adventures such as skinning, fat biking and skiing in backcountry glades," Harnois said.

More information can be found at www.visitnh.gov.

Tags
NH News TourismWinter
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.