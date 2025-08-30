© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚨 ALL DONATIONS TO NHPR WILL BE MATCHED $1:$1! MAKE A DIFFERENCE NOW. 🚨
Outside/In

Outside/In: Saving the shipwrecks of Stellwagen Bank

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Felix Poon,
Outside/In
Published August 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT

Shipwrecks captivate our imagination, and are the subject of many books, academic papers, and movies—from the world-famous Titanic, to sunken World War II warships, to ancient fishing canoes. Some describe them as time capsules of our maritime history, waiting to be discovered and opened.

But there’s a group of people who are drawn to shipwrecks for very different reasons, and it sometimes leads to the demise of the wrecks themselves: fishermen.

In this episode, why archaeologists and fishermen have sometimes been at odds over shipwrecks, and the federal government program that’s bringing them together under one common cause.

Produced by Felix Poon. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.

LINKS

Learn more about the many known shipwrecks of Stellwagen Bank, including the Portland, known as “New England’s Titanic.”

Check out some of the other research projects at Stellwagen Bank on topics as varied as whales, sand lances, and seabirds.
Environment
Felix Poon
Felix Poon first came to NHPR in 2020 as an intern, producing episodes for Outside/In, Civics 101, and The Second Greatest Show on Earth. He went to work for Gimlet Media’s How to Save a Planet before returning in 2021 as a producer for Outside/In. Felix’s Outside/In episode Ginkgo Love was featured on Spotify's Best Podcasts of 2020.
See stories by Felix Poon
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.