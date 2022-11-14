Recount flips N.H. House seat to Democrats, trimming GOP margin in State House

A recount in a New Hampshire House race has narrowed Republicans' already slim partisan advantage in the Legislature.

Democrat Maxine Mosley finished 23 votes behind Republican incumbent Larry Gagne on Election Day, but after Monday’s recount, in which she picked up two votes and Gagne lost 22, she eked out a one-vote win.

That outcome cuts the Republican majority in the 400-member House of Representatives to just four seats. If that margin stands, it would be the slimmest New Hampshire House majority in more than 80 years.

Leaders in both parties say, regardless of how the 20 outstanding recounts go, the razor-thin partisan split could affect everything from policy to who lawmakers choose to be the next House Speaker.

"You're not going to see any partisan legislation get passed in the next two years," House Republican Leader Jason Osborne told WMUR last week.

Heading into Election Day, Republicans — aided by new redistricting maps they themselves drew — expected to increase the 13-seat majority voters gave them two years ago. But with Monday’s recount results, Democrats have so far picked up 11 seats.

Other recounts Monday affirmed results from election night. Epping Democrat Mark Vallone's win over incumbent Republican Cody Belanger was confirmed, though Vallone’s victory margin was whittled from seven votes to five.

Other recounts upheld Boscawen Democrat Lorrie Carey’s election over Republican Rick Devoid, and Brentwood Democrat Rick Turer’s defeat of incumbent Republican Melissa Litchfield.

